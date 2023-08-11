CWS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Rayonier by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

RYN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 319,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,973. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 207.27%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

