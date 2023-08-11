CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,974. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

