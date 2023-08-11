CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.