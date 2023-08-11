CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. 2,219,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,668. The company has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

