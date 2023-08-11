CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 31,176,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,696,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

