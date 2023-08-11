CWS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $450,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.82. The stock had a trading volume of 692,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,811. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

