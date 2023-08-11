CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.34. 161,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,110. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

