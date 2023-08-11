CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,306 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 32.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $81,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.11. 617,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

