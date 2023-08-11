CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes $467,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. 792,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,951. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.09.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
