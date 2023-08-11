Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,575. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

