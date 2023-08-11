CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

CBAY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 1,319,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

