CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 251,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.