DA Davidson Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $72.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 248,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 135.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 88.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

