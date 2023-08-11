DA Davidson Raises NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NCR Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NCR opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NCR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in NCR by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

