Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Up 1.6 %

DADA stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.