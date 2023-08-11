Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.08. 322,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 429,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $386,000.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.