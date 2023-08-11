Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

