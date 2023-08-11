Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.36% of Danaher worth $665,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.