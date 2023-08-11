Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.72 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

