Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.72 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
