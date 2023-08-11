Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $112.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Datadog stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 530,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,215. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

