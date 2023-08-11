Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. 3,035,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

