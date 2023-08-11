David H. Sampsell Sells 6,922 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Digi International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

