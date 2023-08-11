Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 622,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 80,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

