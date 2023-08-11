Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.81. 932,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.76 and its 200-day moving average is $367.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

