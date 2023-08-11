Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $501.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.