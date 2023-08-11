Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,142 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,799. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.61. 858,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

