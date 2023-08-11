Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,905,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.