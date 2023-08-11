Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

