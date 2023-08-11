Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Decibel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. The company's product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

