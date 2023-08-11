Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 140

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.84) to GBX 159 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.33) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

