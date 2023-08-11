Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 220.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Denison Mines Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 4,952,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,910. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,578,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Denison Mines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,575,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 107,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Denison Mines by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,539,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denison Mines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 385,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

