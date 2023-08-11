Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 5.7%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 3,026,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,256,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 220.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.