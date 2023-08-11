Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading 4% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81. 191,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,359,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DML. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 5.7 %

Denison Mines Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

