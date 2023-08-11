DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
XRAY stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
