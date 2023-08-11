DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.