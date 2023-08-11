Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.14.

Shares of GSY opened at C$133.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$116.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 34.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$144.19.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.57 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.12%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

