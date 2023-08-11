Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $17.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

