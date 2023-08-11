Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Hold

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Coupang stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

