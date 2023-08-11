Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,093. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.