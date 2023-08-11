Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price to $9.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,421,651 shares of company stock worth $141,481,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

