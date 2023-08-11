Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Announces $0.49 Dividend

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance
Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.
About Deutsche EuroShop
