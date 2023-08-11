DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 24.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,302 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $1,493,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.27 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.