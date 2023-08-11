dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $385.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,327,575 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01860168 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $122.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

