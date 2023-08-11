DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

DHT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 2,622,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,841. DHT has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.13.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DHT by 148.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

