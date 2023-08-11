Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell Sells 10,817 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,533.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digi International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

