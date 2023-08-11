Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 9.3%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 858,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,225,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 968,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 267,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 287,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

