Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.65. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $254.49 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 91.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

