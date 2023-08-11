Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Team Hewins LLC’s Largest Position

Team Hewins LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 28.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $54,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 349,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

