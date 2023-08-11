Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Team Hewins LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 198,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

