Dirk Thye Acquires 88,000 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,627.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dirk Thye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Dirk Thye bought 80,000 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 81,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

