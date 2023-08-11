DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 6,563,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 772,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 355,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

